Fulham manager Scott Parker as Tottenham’s next Manager?

News from Premier League as Darren Bent predicts Fulham manager Scott Parker might decide to join Tottenham Hotspurs next season.

Tottenham Hotspurs had a real good chance of winning a domestic title this season. But the performance in Premier League forced Daniel Levy to sack Jose Mourinho in April.

Spurs replaced Ryan Mason as interim manager; few days before Tottenham faced Man City in EFL Carabao Cup.

Will Scott Parker take over the charge at Spurs sideline?

Scott Parker, the retired English player begun his managerial career in 2017, at Tottenham Hotspurs academy.

Will scott right choice for Spurs?

Then he went on to his last official football club, Fulham to take the charge as Assistant Manager under Slavisa Jokaovic and Claudio Ranieri.

Parker earned his promotion as Manager in February, 2019. But this season, Fulham will certainly relegate to Championship. This season, Fulham earned 27 points from 35 league games.

Scott Parker at Tottenham?

The English Central mid-fielder has played in several clubs in Premier League and Championship side. He played at Tottenham Hotspurs between 2011-2013 before joining Fulham as a player.

Surprisingly, he has scored ZERO goals for the Spurs from 63 appearances. Although he assisted SIX times. He has played most of his English football for West Ham United and Fulham.