Fulham defender Joachim Andersen has ban for red card in Newcastle clash overturned

ulham defender Joachim Anderson has experienced his 1-match ban overturned just after he was despatched off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Andersen was sent off in the 62nd moment in a controversial incident, which saw Newcastle – who were trailing 1- at the time – awarded a penalty.

The former Lyon male was adjudged to have fouled Callum Wilson by tugging his shirt as the Newcastle striker drove into the box, but replays appeared to demonstrate that the make contact with had started and concluded exterior the space.

Referee Graham Scott consulted the pitch facet check but caught with his original conclusion, a verdict Fulham manager Scott Parker explained as “criminal” after Wilson converted the spot-kick.

An independent fee has acknowledged Fulham’s declare of wrongful dismissal, this means Andersen will be accessible to face Southampton on Boxing Day.