For the last few years, Google has been working on a new operating system called Fuchsia OS and the company has made a lot of progress over the years but still, the new OS is yet to make its debut. According to the latest news, we might finally see a Fuchsia powered device arrive in the near future.

9to5Google spotted that the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) website has recently certified a Google Home Hub that runs on Fuchsia OS. It is to be noted that Google Home Hub was launched back in 2018 and was later it was rebranded as Google Nest Hub. Earlier this year, a second-generation Google Nest Hub arrived.

Fuchsia OS powered Google Nest Hub certified by Bluetooth SIG

The “Software Version Number” of the device is “Fuchsia 1.0”. It is not clear whether “1.0” is just a placeholder or it refers to the initial “M1” release. It should be noted that even in the past, Fuchsia has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website. Its Bluetooth software stack comes with a codename “Sapphire”. It received approval in August last year.

Last year, back in 2016, Google’s work on Fuchsia OS first came into the limelight through a mysterious codebase post published on GitHub. The OS is capable of powering universal devices starting from dash infotainment systems for cars to embedded devices, smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Unfortunately, Google progressed the development of OS very slowly. The original Google Nest Hub runs on Google’s Cast platform so it seems, with this launch, Google will be testing the new OS on old hardware.

Considering the lacklustre speed of development of Fuchsia OS, it seems, Google might take some more time before launching the final product.