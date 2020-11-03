From the lounge area and to the point for Freeze Frame Opera’s youthful art showcase Camelot Theatre

Soprano Magda Lisek measures from the lounge area and to the stage that weekend to get Freeze Frame Opera’s youthful talent showcase in the Camelot Theatre, Mosman Park.

The creator of Couch Opera Live, also a YouTube station and site introducing arias from living areas across the globe, can get her very first live gig for weeks from Young Guns: Back into the Future… of all Opera on Saturday at 7pm.

“Oh my God it is wonderful, I am so pleased to be singing along with different singers and cooperating with other people in person,” that the Perth singer and instructor stated.

“We had a rehearsal yesterday and it was soothing for the spirit. It had been so fascinating!”

The program brings together numerous artists that have sung Couch Opera Live in their houses, such as Caitlin Sicari, who’s flown home in Manchester to open up the series with all Sempre Libera in Verdi’s La Traviata — previous season’s Opera in the Park along with a characteristic of films Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Pretty Woman.

And fitting Freeze Framework’s cinematic imagery and also the place, lots of the songs are picture music.

Camera IconMagda Lisek in Government House with Mark Coughlan. Charge: Alec Kucy

Sicari also closes the first half of duet with Caitlin Cassidy, for Your Flower Duet in Delibes’ Lakme, an earworm for TV advertisements and the film True Romance.

Cassidy, among the more seasoned on the invoice, can also be a COVID refugee, having flown back in Opera Australia at Sydney.

“it is a treat to use her,” Lisek states.

“This type of fun individual and so pro. We are quite lucky to have in Perth.”

Luck, since Lisek understands, comes to those who seek it.

“I have been really lucky due to Couch Opera Live,” she states. “It has given me something to work towards during the entire year. Following rehearsals yesterday I am feeling quite ready.

“We are doing a lot of interesting works, such as Funiculi Funicula (Denza, showcased in Shine), too, the finale to The Marriage of Figaro (Mozart, Amadeus).

“It is this ensemble piece, it is such a joy to sing”

Pianist Caroline Bagnall accompanies the Warriors, that comprise: Brianna Louwen using the Baroque Splendor of Lascia ch’io Pianga, in Handel’s Rinaldo (Farinelli); Brett Peart and Lisek at La ci darem la Mano out of Mozart’s Don Giovanni (Babette’s Feast); Cassidy together with Habanera from Bizet’s Carmen (Meet the Parents, along with Trainspotting), and also Peart with Toreador in Exactly the Same opera (Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, Caddyshack, along with Babe); Lisek again using Chacun le sait out of Donizetti’s La Fille du Regiment; along with Jessica Taylor with Song to the Moon from Dvorak’s Rusalka (Driving Miss Daisy).

And that is all before the rest.

Lisek’s co-founder of Couch Opera Jillian Halleron teams using Cassidy following the period for Belle Nuit from Offenbach Tales of Hoffmann (Life is Beautiful); Peart follows Largo al Factotum in Rossini’s Barber of Seville (Mrs Doubtfire); Sicari yields for Deh vieni non tardar out of Figaro (Becoming Jane); Halleron subsequently gifts Mi chiamano Mimi from Puccini’s La Boheme (Moonstruck); along with Taylor follows Io kid l’umile Ancella out of Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur (Philadelphia), ahead of the outfit finale.

Camera IconMagda Lisek and Tommaso Pollio in Government House. Charge: Filip Welna

Couch Opera Live proceeds to reach out to assistance, and also to assist others.

“We’ve got some sponsorship packages on the internet to aid artists that have lost perform,” Lisek states.

“We’ve WA artists that are beginning to acquire work, but most of my Australian friends stuck in Europe are currently stuck in lockdown.

“We have a great deal of gifted singers around the world and we are so very fortunate here in WA to possess live operation that hasn’t occurred for a little while.”

Lisek’s burgeoning career required a blowoff

“There has been a small bit of a confrontation since I had a few things proposed in February-March, however I believe my trajectory is getting back on course,” she states.

“Couch Opera Live has assisted advance my career just a bit.

“There is a little of the unknown in regards to going to go abroad to get auditions, however in WA we are in a fantastic place when it has to do with the arts.

“Hopefully our professions will continue moving and grip will begin to construct.”

For more info see www.couchoperalive.com.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert can be found at www.trybooking.com/BLYAX.