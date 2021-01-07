From Chris Pratt to David Beckham, these male stars have aged like great wine

THESE comprehensive-bodied vintages have aged just superbly. The blokes, that is.

Our photograph yesterday of Keanu Reeves showed the Matrix film motion guy wanting finer than ever at 56, far from his weedy times in sci-fi comedy Invoice & Ted films in his twenties.

But he is not the only renowned fella who has matured with a smoky, well balanced elegance that belies their earlier, dorky several years.

Wine expert Jilly Goolden says: “With guys and wine, some are better in their youth while other folks dazzle as they get older.”

So who better than Jilly to share her tasting notes on the blokes listed here?

Chris Pratt, 41

THE humorous man performed the chubby but lovable buffoon in US telly sitcom Parks And Recreation for 6 decades from 2009.

But then he shaped up for massive-screen roles in Guardians Of The Galaxy in 2014 and the Jurassic Entire world reboots­.

JILLY Suggests: “A ton of talent was required to transform this one around. Looked like it wouldn’t make the grade to join the A-listing.

“But ability and technological know-how paid out off. You’ll enjoy it (as it enjoys itself).”

Gary Lineker, 60

THE BBC footie pundit has a silver tongue but is also now a silver fox. The previous footballer is a reduce higher than his Eighties mop-haired times actively playing for Leicester and England.

JILLY Claims: “Plump and around ripe when youthful. Now a lot less fruity and completely leaner and meaner, with a great deal more complexity and gravitas.”

David Beckham, 45

THE former England captain has had lots of incarnations, from the skinny teen generating his debut for Manchester United in 1992, to shaven-headed with LA Galaxy.

JILLY Suggests: “Once a very little lean and shallow, now has quite remarkable structure enhanced by ageing.

“Lunchbox fantastic. Powerful legs.”

George Clooney, 59

Just before turning out to be one particular of the hottest, most suave leading males in films, Beautiful George had a little bit of a hairy spell when marketing Eighties action movie Purple Surf.

JILLY Suggests: “To begin with, unfocused and woolly. But with maturity arrived elegance, restraint and true class. Has turn into a benchmark of nicely-managed ageing.”

Tom Hardy, 43

IN the Legend actor’s old social media pics he seems a bit pants – a lot more prankster than gangster. He has bought in shape because then and obtained a chiselled chin.

JILLY Claims: “Seriously needed time to realise opportunity. Flabby and unformed to begin with but age brought tighter, a lot more focussed determine to a fine older classic.”

Gary Barlow, 49

GARY was not often these a suave superstar. Primarily not in 1992, when Choose That introduced It Only Normally takes A Minute.

JILLY States: “There was only a pale glimmer in youth of the chance of maturity.

“Now has layers of interest and considerably enhanced colour.”

Dwayne Johnson, 48

Due to the fact his WWE wrestling occupation in the Nineties, The Rock has changed additional than just his identify. He is now a Hollywood A-lister with movies Jumanji, Moana and Fast & Furious less than his belt.

JILLY Suggests: “Who could have guessed the mature model is the similar specimen – unrecognisably improved, the all-round attractiveness geared up to another level. Appears expensive.”

1 greater uncorked a several decades back…

Daniel Craig, 52

HE went from dowdy in the Nineties to the wow factor as 007 from 2006, whilst followers have just lately been increasing an eyebrow at Craig’s “plastic”-looking facial area.

JILLY Suggests: “Took time to establish potential. But after stuffed out with age, produced into a rounded, enjoyable delight.

“But the appeal has gone in excess of the prime, possibly.”

