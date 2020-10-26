Friends: The Christmas Advent Calendar With 24 Small Blinds

Someone ditch the Holiday Armadillo, since the holidays have arrived in accordance with the 2020 Friends Advent Calendar. Even the Central Perk-themed calendar comprises 24 merry small doors designed to be peeled back at the days leading up to Christmas. Underneath the doors, it is possible to discover adorable callbacks into the series along with coffee-inspired merch — such as miniature coffee cups, blossom erasers, stamps, sticky notes, and much more. Additionally, there are Friends trivia cards so that you may challenge the Joey for a Chandler within a cup of java. (Loser must eat whatever is left of Rachel’s Thanksgiving Trifle.) If you are interested to find out what is hiding behind every door, store the Friends Advent Calendar yourself here, also check these out pivot-worthy Friends Christmas decorations before the holiday season.