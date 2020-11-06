Friday prayers held in recently opened Athens mosque

ATHENS, Greece – Friday prayers are held for the very first time at the Greek capital’s earliest state-sponsored mosque, that opened this week following years-long delays.

The endeavor to construct a mosque at Athens has obtained about 14 decades and has been dogged by protests, political controversy and flaws inside this heavily Christian neighboring nation. Parliament finally approved its structure from August 2016.

Even the mosque, assembled in a mostly industrial area of the funding, will now offer an official place of worship Athens’ Muslim community, which is mostly constituted of migrants and traffic. Until today the neighborhood was using casual prayer rooms installed in areas like disused shops and rugs, which led to stress and protests from several other regional residents.

Members of the Muslim community stated the new mosque, although far from ideal, was at the very least a start.

“All this time we’ve been talking underground. This Is an Excellent evening for us,” stated Anna Stamou, a representative of the Muslim Organization of Greece. She stated that the mosque had”several pitfalls and problems which need to be solved” such as a little capability,”but that is a really good beginning.”

Stamou place Athens’ Muslim people in about half a million individuals, also noticed the new mosque’s capability, in 300 guys and 50 girls, was too tiny.

“But that really is similar to a representational base and institution that’s a formal person,” Stamou explained. It won’t offer the solutions for everyone, we know that. However, this is a fantastic beginning.”

Additional limitations on the amount of individuals permitted in most areas of worship from Greece currently employ because of this coronavirus pandemic. At Saturday morning, lockdown-type steps are being enforced nationally, which will imply areas of worship, such as churches and mosques, will simply hold services with no existence of the loyal.