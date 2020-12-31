‘Fresh Prince’ Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin Just after Prison Launch

The OG Aunt Viv is pissed … this time she’s using aim at Lori Loughlin, claiming Hollywood’s about to reward her — just after a super gentle jail sentence — only because Lori’s white.

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Janet Hubert‘s been railing against Lori at any time due to the fact the actress bought out of federal jail on Monday … soon after serving just under 2 months for her function in the college admissions scandal.

So when white actresses dedicate crimes they get new reveals, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I presume, will get an Emmy for her time in jail. Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would alternatively be daring, black, and dignified!#onlyinamerikkka pic.twitter.com/TW52HIWhVz — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) December 28, 2020

@OGJanetHubert

Pursuing Lori’s launch, Janet went nuclear … expressing white actresses get new reveals and pilots when they commit crimes, and predicted Lori “will get an Emmy for her time in jail.”

Janet summed up her disgust with the hashtag #onlyinamerikkka.

Janet’s nevertheless fuming … on Wednesday, she in contrast Lori’s 2-month sentence to the 5-calendar year sentence handed down to Tanya McDowell, the Black mother who was punished for sending her kid to the completely wrong school district.

Try to remember … Lori and her spouse, Mossimo, entered guilty pleas soon after prosecutors accused them of shelling out $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into USC.

Janet insists her anger is not just since she’s Black … she included, “there are numerous white parents who are pissed as nicely.”

Following yrs of attacking Will Smith — a beef they squashed in the course of the new ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion — it looks like Janet’s received a new nemesis.