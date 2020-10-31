Frequent releases new EP’A gorgeous Revolution Part 1′

Frequent has shared a brand new EP called’A gorgeous Revolution Part 1′ — you can hear it under.

The seven-track endeavor, that will be published on vinyl and CD at February next year to celebrate Black History Month in America, includes collaborations with Black Thought of The Roots, Lenny Kravitz and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter PJ.

Frequent constructed a group to help set the EP with each other, including acclaimed artist Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins, Burniss Travis and also Isaiah Sharkey.

Preceded by initial ‘Say Peace’ with Dark Thought, Common attracted the launch date ahead to be able to advertise his concept of positivity and love before next week’s US presidential elections.

“It’s music to uplift, heal, and inspire listeners managing racial injustices,” the rapper and celebrity said of this EP. “It is affirmation. It is recognition. It is elevation. It is music to decide on the motion. Since the fact is, there’s still too much work to perform”

Along with creating songs and starring in movies, Common has been active encouraging individuals to get out and vote in front of this election. With assistance from Alicia Keys, he established a voting initiative named U2020.

This weekend he is campaigning in North Carolina after spending some time with Democratic Party presidential nominee Kamala Harris earlier this past week.

He has also been included with coronavirus fundraisers and activism, Black Lives Issue, and racial justice protests, rallies, along with discussion forums.

Back in June,” Common combined protesters in a Kentucky rally to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

He also dedicated a poem about the ER tech, who had been shot eight times from Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers at March.