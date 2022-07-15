Free Fire ID, Statistics, True Name, and other Information for Loud Babi

With content producers on several platforms like YouTube, Free Fire has a sizable audience. Numerous Free Fire streamers and video producers are affiliated with the well-known Brazilian esports organization LOUD.

One of the popular Free Fire YouTubers and a member of the organization is Babi. This article examines her Free Fire ID, statistics, and other information.

Stats from LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID

Barbara Passos, aka LOUD Babi, is her true name. Her IGN is LOUD BBI and her Free Fire ID is 16750487. She belongs to the LOUDGG guild as well.

With a win rate of 28.12 percent, LOUD BABI has played in 6,116 team matches and won 1,720 of them. With a K/D ratio of 3.53, she has secured 15,518 kills.

MUST BE READ: US introduces new laws to limit the use of Pegasus like surveillance technology

The author of the article has 604 booyahs in 3,849 duo games, which equals a 15.69 percent win rate. At a K/D ratio of 3.08, she has vanquished 10,006 adversaries.

She has also competed in 757 single games and won 76 games against the opposition, giving her a victory rate of 10.03 percent. She has 1,701 kills under her belt with a 2.50 K/D ratio.

With a win rate of 28.12 percent, LOUD BABI has played in 6,116 team matches and won 1,720 of them. With a K/D ratio of 3.53, she has secured 15,518 kills.

LOUD BABI has only played 14 duo matches since the beginning of the rated season, but she has already won two of them, giving her a win percentage of 14.28 percent. She now has a K/D ratio of 2.17 after collecting 26 kills.

Other than this, she hasn’t competed in any other ranking matches outside of the current season.

(The statistics used in this article were compiled at the time of writing; they are liable to alter if the user participates in more matches.)

Using her YouTube Channel

In April 2019, she posted the very first video to her channel. She started regularly posting Free Fire-related stuff after that. 4.81 million people have subscribed to LOUD Babi, and the channel has received more than 225 million views overall.

For Any Updates Keep Visiting Our Website newspocket.com