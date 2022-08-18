Free and Easy Cycling Hacks to Make Every Ride Better: How To Improve Every Bike Ride for Free and Simplely!

Increase your bicycle mileage and intensity of training. There are additional ways to improve each trip besides simply being faster. 23 suggestions have been prepared by us to assist you to make your rides even better.

1. Use two pieces of bar tape

Your journey will be much more comfortable for your hands if you wrap two spools of tape over the handlebars to muffle road noise. If you’ve ever participated in the Spring Classics’ awful pavé, you’ve probably witnessed this strategy in action. A less expensive but no less effective alternative is to wrap an old inner tube around your bars underneath your current tape. Before using, remove the inner tube and trim it to the appropriate length.

2. Rest with your stomach almost empty.

According to fitness trainer and author Bob Harper, if you go five hours without eating, your body will begin to burn its own fat.

This hypothesis states that if you eat dinner at 8 p.m., you will start burning fat by 1 a.m. If you don’t have any carbs in your system, your body will be able to produce the hormones it needs for better sleep. Dr Allen Lim, a sports scientist and cycling coach, claims that “the top pros go to bed a little bit hungry.” If you go to bed hungry, you lose about a pound a week.

3. Choose light-coloured attire.

For when the light starts to shine again, an alternative. Avoid wearing dark clothing when riding a bike in the heat. Dark colours reflect the sun’s rays rather than absorb them. Light hues bounce them off.

In addition, while discussing the clothing, we always talk about tops (jerseys, etc.); shorts are never brought up. Wearing white shorts is completely inappropriate for a cyclist. Why? because any dirt or leaks that your body may decide to spring on you mid-ride are promptly revealed by them. Ewww…

4. Remember to Use Sunscreen.

Tan lines are fantastic, but if you spend a lot of time riding your bike in the sun, you risk getting a sunburn if you don’t constantly reapply sunscreen. One choice is to utilise tiny shampoo bottles similar to those found in hotel rooms (we all have them, don’t we?).

Another choice is a contact lens case (you can buy packs of four for less than a fiver on Amazon). Put the right eye case containing lip balm and the left eye case carrying sunscreen in your back pocket.

5. Make Motivational Use of Traffic Lights

There are instances when traffic lights are effective, effective but not always, and just horrible. Use these possibilities to your advantage in order to maximise fat reduction and anaerobic fitness.

The next time you’re approaching a set of traffic lights and they’re still green, seize the chance to accelerate to and through them quickly so you have time to collect your breath before coming to a red or amber. The only time this rule does not apply is if you experience a “green wave,” in which case you will be forced to sprint till you honk your breakfast!

This is a training method that needs to be used carefully and at your own risk because you’ll require other drivers to abide by their signals and stay out of your way. Of course, avoid ignoring the reds.

6. Extend Your Used Inner Tubes to Make Use of Them.

With improvised resistance bands fashioned from used inner tubes, stretches can be done before and after a ride. Plus, you’ll be saving money and contributing to the environment while maintaining the flexibility of your muscles. A win-win-win scenario exists!

7. Keep Some Duct Tape on Hand at All Times.

Duct tape, congratulations. It can be used to repair broken mudguards and waterproofs, as well as, if necessary, provide an emergency fix for a punctured tyre. Just tie a section of it to your seat post or onboard pump if you won’t be using it.

Never leave the house without a backup mechanical hanger. It’s a good idea to keep an extra gear hanger, also referred to as a replaceable dropout, on hand. Your bike’s gear hanger is typically made of a so-called fragile metal to prevent damage to more expensive parts like the rear derailleur and frame.

In fact, using the wrong tools can still cause it to fail. Because hangers are frequently customised to your frame, it could be challenging to obtain a replacement. Therefore, if you don’t already have one, purchase one from a nearby bike shop and carry it with you.

9. Make Certain to Keep a Plastic Fiver.

The new plastic five-pound notes, which some may consider toy money, can be used to create short-term patches. The note can be used as a temporary boot inside your tyre to get you out of danger if you ever find yourself stranded on the side of the road.

If you don’t have a fiver with you, the wrapper from an energy bar will do. Eh? Why not just reach for the energy bar first?

10. Keep Your Valve Caps On.

Keep the valve cap that came with your inner tube when you replace it the following time. Why? By cutting off the top, a Presta to Schrader valve converter can be created. If you’re in a bind, you can use it to fill the tyres at the neighbourhood gas station.

If you’re short on cash, you might be able to find a Sainsbury garage rather than an Asda or Tesco where you won’t be charged for the air.