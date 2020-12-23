Freddie Mercury Xmas: His tiny black book wasn’t for hook-ups but something quite distinctive | New music | Entertainment

At Xmas, Freddie would invite over all these pals who he understood did not have homes or people to go to for the holidays.

Joe would prepare an massive feast and Freddie would preside over everything, delighting in everyone’s joy like a naughty Father Xmas.

Freddie’s last at any time Xmas meal in 1990 was a lavish affair attended by all his nearest and dearest, together with his ex-girlfriend Mary Austina and his lover Jim Hiutton.

In the remaining months of his lifetime in 1991, the star knew he probably would not make it to an additional Christmas, so he produced preparations from his mattress to make absolutely sure absolutely everyone been given gifts from him.

Elton John exposed how there was a knock on his door on Christmas Working day and a bundle was hand-shipped.