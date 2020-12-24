Freddie Mercury was a true NHS Christmas angel: Queen star despatched Xmas dinners to hospitals | Music | Leisure

Peter stated: “It was Freddie’s custom that any of his mates that had no family and ended up going to be alone, came to Backyard Lodge. It was turkey on Christmas working day then a baked ham on Boxing day. Custom, tradition, tradition…”

The household would normally be wonderfully adorned, mainly by ex-girlfriend Mary Austin with Freddie supervising.

There were fairy lights and garlands hanging all over the place, a large tree and tables laden with foodstuff.

Freddie’s driver and good friend Gordon Dalziel remembers Xmas crackers from Tiffany stuffed with silver trinkets.