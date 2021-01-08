Freddie Mercury: Queen complete 2020 in British isles Top 10 best-offering vinyl documents chart | New music | Leisure

It has been practically 30 decades considering that Freddie Mercury died, but his legacy has been saved alive by Brian May perhaps and Roger Taylor in Queen and Adam Lambert. Moreover, 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody film has introduced in a entire host of younger Queen lovers. In simple fact, the band which celebrates the 50th anniversary of its closing line-up this yr, concluded 2020 in an amazing placement on the Official Uk Top rated 40 ideal-promoting vinyl albums.

Queen's Finest Hits conclude up in the British isles Top rated 10 in seventh location, just ahead of AC/DC's 2020 album Ability Up. Although Freddie Mercury's band also arrived eighth in the frequent albums chart. The 1981 Queen album contains significantly-beloved music from the band's to start with 10 years jointly such as Bohemian Rhapsody, A further A person Bites The Dust and Do not Cease Me Now. In the meantime, Queen and Adam Lambert's NHS charity single You Are The Champions restricted edition single completed No 34 in the vinyl singles charts. Listed here are the comprehensive Prime 10 of the Uk Top 40 very best-selling vinyl albums.

Just 11 albums have taken 10 years or extra to split into the Billboard 200’s Top rated 10. Only a person album beat Queen’s Greatest Hits’ 39 several years and a person thirty day period after launch file. And it was Nat King Cole’s The Christmas Song, which took 55 many years to enter the Billboard 200’s Top rated 10 just after its 1963 launch. Moreover as of August 2020, Queen’s Best Hits has used around 900 months on the United kingdom Albums Chart. The album, consequently, holds the history for the most months on the British isles Albums Chart. While in the British isles, the history has been qualified 20x platinum, with sales of about 6 million copies.