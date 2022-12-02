Freddie Mercury Net Worth: How Much Did He Leave?

The lead singer and primary songwriter for the rock group Queen were Freddie Mercury. He was renowned for his flamboyant stage presence and four-octave vocal range and is regarded as one of the best lead vocalists in the history of rock music. Mercury broke the expectations of a rock vocalist by influencing Queen’s artistic direction with his extremely theatrical flair.

Freddie Mercury’s 2022 Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth’s 2022 estimate, the British singer had a $50 million net worth at the time of his 45-year-old death. According to the website, $13 million in cash assets and $40 million of it came from his real estate (based on the inflation-adjusted value).

The public has been interested in his fortunes because of his and his band’s ongoing success in recent years.

According to Express UK, Mercury’s longtime friend Mary Austin acquired a sizable portion of the money as well as his house. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, his sister Kashimira Bulsara receives a quarter of his net worth and future earnings, and the remaining half goes to his parents.

Even after accepting his sexuality, he fell in love with Austin. They even shared a home together before he came out to her and were once engaged. Mercury had complete faith in her because she had been by his side through the good times and the bad.

According to Biography, only Austin is aware of the location of the singer’s ashes at his request.

“All of my lovers have asked me why they can’t take Mary’s place, but it’s just not feasible. Mary is the only friend I have, and I don’t want any more. She was my common-law spouse to me. It was a marriage to me “As Mercury once said.

He continued by saying that even if things had turned out differently, Austin would still have married him and inherited all of his wealth.

For instance, after the 2018 biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was released, she collected $75 million in royalties. The house she received in London is valued at about $33 million.

Mercury left about $600,000 to his friends and Jim Hutton, his then-lover, in addition to Austin and his family. From 1985 until the hairdresser’s AIDS-related death in 1991, the singer thought of him as his husband.

Until the day before his death in November 1991, he kept his health problems a secret. Bronchial pneumonia brought on by AIDS was recorded as his official cause of death.

Estate Succession

The majority of Freddie Mercury’s inheritance and wealth were given to Mary Austin. The remainder went to his parents and sister, and some money was designated for his cook, personal assistant, driver, and Hutton.

Honors and Awards

A number of Brit Awards, Ivor Novello Awards, Juno Awards, British Video Awards, American Music Awards, Golden Lion Awards, and Worldwide Music Awards were among the honors Mercury received before his passing.

Freddie received a Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in 1992 after his death, and “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are the Champions” were all given Grammy Hall of Fame inductions. Along with Queen, Mercury received four Grammy nominations.

