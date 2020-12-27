Freddie Mercury followers consider they know wherever Queen star’s ashes are ‘Mary tricked everyone’ | New music | Leisure

Freddie’s funeral service was executed on 27 November 1991 by a Zoroastrian priest at West London Crematorium.

His life is commemorated by a plinth there, as properly as the famous statue on the shores of Lake Geneva, though supporters nonetheless flock to his London property at Yard Lodge, 1 Logan Place, the place Mary now lives.

Mary has spoken about the lengths she went to in order to ultimately lay Freddie’s ashes to relaxation without the need of any one suspecting what she was up to.

Freddie’s ashes stayed at the crematorium for months and were then brought home and stored in the star’s bed room for two many years.

Despite the fact that Mary had moved into the house, she did not use his bed room.