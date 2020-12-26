Freddie Mercury closing Xmas: Heartwarming video of Queen star playing with his godson | Music | Amusement

The video is an extarordinary probability to see Freddie absent from the celebrity glamour of his general public persona.

His voice can continually be listened to teasing the toddler and it appears he was also enjoying peekaboo when also propping up a large fluffy white teddy bear to entertain the tot.

He does appear a pair of periods, smiling and hunting happy and at peace among these he cherished and trusted most.

And the minute when the toddler turns and falls backwards on top of Freddie and into his arms is utterly attractive.