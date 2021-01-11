Freddie Mercury: Brian May perhaps shares ‘magic’ pics with Queen bandmate that ‘make me smile’ | Audio | Enjoyment

Speaking of art, Brian was sharing illustrations or photos made by an artist “who has created me smile yet again and once more this calendar year.”

The Queen star posted 9 items of art by Marilyn Chaparro and one movie, all displaying himself. Two also include transferring depictions of Brian reunited with Freddie.

The pictures all consist of references to Brian’s twin passions for the stars and stereoscopic photography.

Just one whimsical picture reveals him and Freddie embracing from a impressive star-stuffed sky when in another they are accomplishing jointly sitting down on two planets.