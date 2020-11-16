Entertainment

Fred Hammond Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares Update With Fans

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
Gospel artist Fred Hammond, 59, has shared with his most Instagram followers he has contracted COVID-19 after receiving consequences on Monday (Nov. 9) by a follow-up evaluation.

The Grammy award-winning artist uploaded a four-minute movie on Saturday (Nov. 15) telling fans that he had been on day five a 14-day quarantine. Hammond thinks he could pinpoint the minute of regeneration, admitting to allowing down his guard one time also thinks it is when it happened. 

“I am a hide wearer, but I allow down it [and] my shield down in 1 area,” Hammond recalls.

He shared his physician knows how severe his identification is, however, he’s being carefully monitored. A physician can be caring for him every day and he’s three additional caregivers on speed dial when he has any questionshe notes.

