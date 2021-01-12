Fraser To Star In Aronofsky’s “Whale”

Darren Aronofsky is established to direct Brendan Fraser in an adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter’s participate in “The Whale” at A24 and Protozoa Photos.

The critically acclaimed story follows a 600-pound middle-aged guy named Charlie and his attempts to reconnect with his 17-calendar year-old daughter.

The two grew to become estranged right after Charlie abandoned his spouse and children for his gay lover, who afterwards died. Charlie then turned to compulsive eating out of grief.

The venture will mark Aronofsky’s initial characteristic due to the fact 2017’s “Mother!”. Fraser has most recently been supplying the voice of Cliff Steele/Robotman in HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol” collection.

Supply: Selection