Frank Lampard to be sacked? Chelsea job at chance soon after Person Town defeat, says Alan Shearer

A blistering to start with-50 percent screen saw Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne all score – the initially time the Blues have shipped a few at property just before 50 percent-time in around three many years. A Callum Hudson-Odoi aim in harm time was of minor consolation on a humbling evening.

The defeat was their fourth in six league video games, observing them drop from title rivalry to eighth ahead of Liverpool participating in on Monday evening.

The criticism was intense, with Shearer telling PLTV at fifty percent-time: “It truly is the kind of efficiency from Chelsea that gets the supervisor the sack.”

Graeme Souness extra on Sky Athletics: “The gulf was tremendous in that 1st half.”

Roy Keane adopted up with: “The Chelsea attacking gamers want to demonstrate up. To me, it would not seem like they are up for it. To get again in the match they have to have a miracle.

"They have been stunning. No tackles, no aggression."