Frank Lampard pleased with complete-back again possibilities inspite of Ben Chilwell blow

Frank Lampard is happy with his alternatives at complete-back for Chelsea’s vacation to Arsenal if Ben Chilwell is dominated out of the Boxing Working day clash.

he defender was replaced immediately after nine minutes of Monday’s 3- gain in excess of West Ham with a ankle injury following a collision with Jarrod Bowen.

It signifies the previous Leicester still left-back again is a doubt for the Blues’ 2nd London derby in a row and provides to Lampard’s complications in that space.

Reece James was absent for the victory towards the Hammers with a knee injuries, but Cesar Azpilicueta deputised to great outcome and Emerson Palmieri generated a sound display screen when summoned from the bench early on at Stamford Bridge.

“A slight difference in characteristics can adjust factors to a degree but I really do not expect also considerably because they are accomplished gamers,” Lampard said.

“The captain of the club, Azpi, did brilliantly (against West Ham) in all senses of his recreation, significantly the defensive facet which was so essential in the way they perform.

“Emer did properly as well. When we coach we function inclusively as a total squad and know the movements we want to make. We’ll put together for Arsenal and onwards with our attacking prepare.

“We want to attack with our total-backs, they know that. Reece and Chilly have been accomplishing truly perfectly, we hope their injuries are not that lousy and they will be in and all-around the online games in excess of Christmas, so we’ll see.

“But I was happy with the two lads, they had been cozy.”

Chilwell is established for a scan on Tuesday to figure out the extent of the harm which ensured his 24th birthday ended on a sour take note.

It is the latest difficulty for the full-back since his summertime swap, with a heel problem at first delaying his league debut for his new club.

Immediately after the match, the defender provided a temporary update on Twitter. He said: “Back to winning strategies. Hopefully injuries is not so terrible.”

Boss Lampard was unsure of the severity but conceded the fast turnaround would make it difficult for the England global to return in time to attribute at the Emirates this weekend.

He included: “I anticipate he’ll be doubtful for Arsenal. He turned his ankle and attempted to have on but it was far too painful. We’ll have a scan tomorrow (Tuesday) to test and see how bad the injury is.”

Winger Hakim Ziyech also missed Monday’s match as he proceeds to get better from a hamstring injuries, but Callum Hudson-Odoi was amongst the substitutes following a spell out with a identical problem.

Despite a three-purpose reduction, West Ham experienced loads of dazzling times against the west Londoners and Bowen was denied a intention when he was adjudged to have fouled Thiago Silva in the 30th minute.

It would have levelled proceedings and likely transformed the class of the game, but the hosts defended strongly afterwards and wrapped up the details with Tammy Abraham hitting a brace.

Bowen informed whufc.com: “I really feel at 1- we have been massively in the recreation and we just required a intention, but it did not arrive. Then they went up the other end and scored two really rapidly which place the sport to mattress.

“Fair enjoy to them, they are a seriously excellent staff and we want to be complicated up from these top groups and following the performances we have place in this period, there’s no explanation why we can’t.”

PA