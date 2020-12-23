France capturing – Three police officers killed and one wounded by gunman

3 police officers have been shot dead and one particular wounded in central France these days.

The cops had rushed to experiences of a domestic violence incident when they had been gunned down in Puy-de-Dome this morning.

Al Jazeera right now noted the officers had been seeking to rescue a lady just soon after midnight when they ended up achieved with a hail of gunfire.

Tragically, 3 police were killed.

The suspect, considered to be a 48-12 months-old guy, is currently being searched for.

The female managed to flee, in search of refuge on the roof of the household.