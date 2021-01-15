Fragrance Genius announces ‘Immediately’ remix album, shares online video for Boy Harsher’s ‘Your Entire body Modifications Everything’

[ad_1]

Perfume Genius has announced ‘Immediately’, a new remixes album of final year’s ‘Set My Coronary heart on Fire Immediately’, showcasing A.G. Cook dinner, Jenny Hval and several additional.

The history features 13 remixes from 13 unique artists, all in the album’s first keep track of sequence. Katie Dey, Actress, Danny L Harle, Nídia, Westerman, Initial Communicate, Koreless and much more also lead remixes to the album.

Boy Harsher’s remix of ‘Your Entire body Changes Everything’ has been launched as a solitary in advance of ‘Immediately’, together with a online video directed by Boy Harsher vocalist Jae Matthews and Caitlin Driscoll.

The track has been reworked into a creeping piece of sawlead synth pop, while the movie is motivated by David Cronenberg’s Videodrome and Tobe Hooper’s Poltergeist – watch it down below.

In a push release, Matthews describes how the video mirrored “feelings of disconnect” during COVID lockdown.

“I designed this notion where a guy gets to be haunted by a attractive alien – who can only access him through his tv established. Very long reside the new flesh !,” he explained.

‘Immediately’ is set for release on February 19.

‘Set My Coronary heart On Fireplace Immediately’ was offered a four-star review from NME upon launch final year, creating, “Mike Hadreas normally takes inspiration from classic pop, drawing on Cyndi Lauper and Elvis, but deconstructs the seems in his individual understated way”.

The tracklist of Perfume Genius’ ‘Immediately’ is:

1. ‘Whole Life’ (Jaakko Eino Kalevi Remix)2. ‘Describe’ (A.G Cook Remix)3. ‘Without You’ (Jim-E Stack Remix)4. ‘Jason’ (Planningtorock ‘Jason there is no rush’ Remix)5. ‘Leave’ (Jenny Hval Remix)6. ‘On the Floor’ (Initial Discuss Remix)7. ‘Your Overall body Changes Everything’ (Boy Harsher Remix)8. ‘Moonbend’ (Nídia Remix)9. ‘Just A Touch’ (Danny L Harle Remix)10. ‘Nothing At All’ (Westerman Rework)11. ‘One Extra Try’ (Actress Remix)12. ‘Some Dream’ (Koreless Remix)13. ‘Borrowed Light’ (Katie Dey Remix)