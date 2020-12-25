Four Tet releases two new albums, ‘Parallel’ and ‘871’

4 Tet has surprise-introduced two new albums, titled ‘Parallel’ and ‘871’ – listen to each below now.

The producer – whose serious identify is Kieran Hebden – declared both documents on Twitter seven hours prior to their launch.

At midnight nowadays (December 25), the albums appeared on streaming services. ‘Parallel’ spans 10 tunes and a one particular-hour-and-10-minutes run time and is readily available on all platforms.

‘871’, meanwhile, is only readily available on Bandcamp at existing. That album offers 20 tracks and functions tracks that ended up recorded involving August 1995 and January 1997. Both of those data come with artwork designed by Jason Evans – you can see ‘871’’s at the top of the page.

Pay attention to ‘Parallel’ and ‘871’ below now.

871 by Four Tet More new music from Hebden is established to get there future thirty day period. The producer collaborated with Madlib on the rapper’s future album ‘Sound Ancestors’. It will be launched underneath Madlib’s title, but features preparations from Hebden on four of its tracks.

“[Madlib] is constantly creating masses of songs in all types of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio periods when I had the thought that it would be wonderful to listen to some of these strategies manufactured into a Madlib solo album,” he mentioned in an Instagram article previously this month.

“I set this principle to him when we were hanging out consuming some pleasant food items 1 day and we resolved to get the job done on this jointly with him sending me tracks, loops, suggestions and experiments that I would organize, edit, manipulate and blend. I was despatched hundreds of parts of tunes more than a pair of yrs stretch and throughout that time I put with each other this album with all the pieces that equipped with my vision.”

In the meantime, Hebden introduced his preceding 4 Tet album ‘Sixteen Oceans’ in March. Considering the fact that then, he has also released a four-keep track of EP less than his Windings alias ⣎⡇ꉺლ༽இ•̛)ྀ◞ ༎ຶ ༽ৣৢ؞ৢ؞ؖ ꉺლ.