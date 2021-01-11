Four additional stars join cast of future ‘Dexter’ revival

Four more stars have joined the casting line-up of the approaching Dexter revival.

Westworld and The Twilight Saga star Julia Jones, who also appeared in The Mandalorian, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Appreciate), Johnny Sequoyah (Feel) and Jack Alcott (The Very good Lord Fowl) will all function in the drama’s return on Showtime afterwards this 12 months.

Jones will engage in Angela Bishop, the to start with Indigenous American Main of Law enforcement in her city in upstate New York.

Sequoyah portrays Audrey, Bishop’s (John O’Leary) brash and opinionated teenage daughter, Miller will play Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Law enforcement Division and the assistant wrestling coach for the community significant school although Alcott will enjoy Randall, with whom Dexter (Michael C. Hal) has a significant encounter, experiences Deadline.

It will come after Clancy Brown was just lately introduced as the direct villain Kurt Caldwell in the revival.

The present bowed out with a controversial and inadequately been given finale in 2013.

Back in October, it was verified that Corridor would be returning for a new 10-episode reboot of the strike sequence on Showtime. The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter, which ended after 8 seasons and observed the titular serial killer go into self-imposed exile.

It was then disclosed that the new reboot will be established a ten years after the initial finale of the display. A synopsis read: “Set 10 decades just after Dexter Morgan went lacking in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world absent from Miami.”

Hall just lately shared his hopes that the new Dexter revival will atone for the “unsatisfying” original finale.

“Let’s be serious: persons discovered the way that the display remaining points very unsatisfying, and there’s usually been a hope that a story would emerge that would be well worth telling,” Hall claimed in a new interview.

“I incorporate myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m psyched to move back into it. I have by no means experienced that working experience of enjoying a character this numerous many years on.”