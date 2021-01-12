Fortnite UPDATE 15.20 patch notes, server downtime news, new Hunter, weapons, skins, Extra | Gaming | Entertainment

Fortnite update 15.20 is ultimately about to be launched by Epic Online games.

Just after weeks without having any updates, Epic has returned with a brand new patch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Sequence X, Xbox One, Nintendo Change, Personal computer and Android.

Fortnite update 15.20 has January 13 launch day, and a 9am GMT launch time for enthusiasts residing in the United kingdom.

As a numbered update, it will also launch together with a period of server downtime, which runs from 9am until around 11am.

The news was announced by Epic Online games on Twitter: “Struggle up near and own in our new update.

“v15.20 is scheduled for release on January 13. Downtime for the update will start out at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC).”

The wording of the tweet implies there will be new close-variety weapon. Leaked documents trace at a brand name new Operate Gun, which helps make players run quicker when geared up. This would unquestionably allow you get up near and particular with your opponent.

The new update is also probable to comprise a brand name new Hunter skin. Rumours recommend Predator will join the recreation, which certainly ties in to the theme of the current season.

In accordance to the early patch notes, update 15.20 will also make several bug fixes and gameplay tweaks, which you can browse about beneath.