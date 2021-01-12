Fortnite UPDATE 15.20 patch notes, server downtime news, new Hunter, weapons, skins, Extra | Gaming | Entertainment

Fortnite update 15.20 is ultimately about to be launched by Epic Online games.
Just after weeks without having any updates, Epic has returned with a brand new patch for PS5, PS4, Xbox Sequence X, Xbox One, Nintendo Change, Personal computer and Android.
Fortnite update 15.20 has January 13 launch day, and a 9am GMT launch time for enthusiasts residing in the United kingdom.
As a numbered update, it will also launch together with a period of server downtime, which runs from 9am until around 11am.
The news was announced by Epic Online games on Twitter: “Struggle up near and own in our new update.
“v15.20 is scheduled for release on January 13. Downtime for the update will start out at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC).”
The wording of the tweet implies there will be new close-variety weapon. Leaked documents trace at a brand name new Operate Gun, which helps make players run quicker when geared up. This would unquestionably allow you get up near and particular with your opponent.
The new update is also probable to comprise a brand name new Hunter skin. Rumours recommend Predator will join the recreation, which certainly ties in to the theme of the current season.
In accordance to the early patch notes, update 15.20 will also make several bug fixes and gameplay tweaks, which you can browse about beneath.
Fortnite update 15.20…
Battle ROYALE
• Recreation freezing when going to the Contend tab on PlayStation/Xbox
– The sport might often freeze or appear stuck when players go to the Compete tab on PlayStation or Xbox.
• Sand Tunnelling briefly disabled
– We’ve quickly disabled Sand Tunnelling on the Island although we examine an concern. We are going to let all people know when this characteristic returns.
• Total Bars showing up as in a match
– Players may well on scarce situation load into a match without the need of their total Bars accessible, exhibiting in their persistent stash.
• Hypernova Outfit appearing as a different Outfit in the Lobby and in-match
– The Hypernova Outfit may perhaps show up as a various Outfit in the Lobby and in a match.
• Rebooted players could see an presently concluded Bounty
– If a Bounty was accepted and accomplished right before a player was Rebooted, on reboot they might see that Bounty appear on their monitor.
Common
• Seem outcome audio hold off
– The sound influence of sure steps, this sort of as opening a Upper body or hitting a Weak Issue, might be delayed.
• Flip Reset Lobby Track inadvertently eradicated from players’ Lockers
– The Flip Reset Foyer Track has been inadvertently removed from players’ Lockers.
• Multipoint Edge Glider deforming midair
– The Multipoint Edge Glider may deform midair.
• Michonne Outfit visible challenges with cape Back Blings
– We are knowledgeable that the Michonne Outfit (without having the poncho edit style) has visual troubles when employing a cape Back again Bling.
Cellular
• Voice chat problems on Android
– We are investigating voice chat challenges for gamers on Android devices.
• The participant loses all movement just after leaping as a result of Zero Point
– Gamers are unable to go right after jumping by means of the Zero Place.