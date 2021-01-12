Fortnite TheGrefg pores and skin launch day, early entry, Ground is Lava event regulations and time | Gaming | Amusement

Fortnite developer Epic Video games has get rid of new gentle on the upcoming TheGrefg pores and skin and merchandise bundle.

The most recent entry in Fortnite’s Icon Series, TheGrefg bundle has been given a January 16 release day and 7pm ET launch time.

For Uk players, this usually means TheGrefg’s complete established will join the item store at midnight on January 17.

The new bundle incorporates TheGrefg pores and skin, which is a reactive Outfit that can flip red and develop into electrified.

It also contains the controller-inspired Team of Command Pickaxe, the orb-composed Balls of Electricity Again Bling, and the Controller Crew Emote.

“The instant has at last arrived and @TheGrefg is coming to the Icon Sequence!” reads an Epic tweet.

“Check out out our website for a sneak peek at his Cosmetic Set together with data about his insane Ground is Lava tournament.”

As the tweet implies, players can receive the bundle early by competing in the Floor is Lava match later on this week.