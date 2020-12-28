Fortnite reside celebration: New Yr leak reveals Epic Video games Period 5 plans | Gaming | Amusement

In accordance to a new rumour, a new Fortnite live event is kicking off this week on PS4, Xbox 1, Computer system, Nintendo Change, Mobile and following-gen consoles.

New Year’s Eve will reportedly involve a big lights show that will be readily available to view as 2020 ends in-video game.

It need to be noted that Epic Games has nonetheless to share these designs, and they continue being unconfirmed for now.

But according to the latest leaks, Epic Online games is arranging 1 final Fortnite dwell celebration for 2020.

This will reportedly consist of fireworks and a new rift opening in the sky, which will no doubt in shape in with the latest Period 5 storyline.

Footage has been shared on the web by the IntheShade Twitter account and can be seen on the social media channel.

As usually, it is well worth using everything with a pinch of salt until we know for selected what Epic Online games has planned.