Fortnite Product Store – Walking Useless Daryl and Michonne skins cost, bundles and extra | Gaming | Enjoyment

Fortnite followers can last but not least grab the Going for walks Dead skins as aspect of the most up-to-date item store update.

The December 17 item store update (or December 16 for lovers residing in the US) adds skins for well known Going for walks Useless people Daryl Dixon and Michonne.

The outfits are readily available for 1,800 V-bucks just about every, and both equally appear with a new back-bling and pickaxe. This consists of Daryl’s knife and Michonne’s katana.

Alternatively, you can invest in the new skins as a double pack, costing just 2,500 V-bucks for the pair.

“Walkers and fellow Hunters have a thing to dread. Daryl Dixon and Michonne are the newest Hunters to get there in Fortnite,” reads the formal Epic description.

“The Survivors in Arms set has arrived at the Product Store. The Daryl and Michonne Outfits come with variant Types, Desperado Daryl and Cloaked Michonne. Experiencing evil provides good persons with each other!

“Also included in the Survivors in Arms set are the Hunting Quiver and Michonne’s Katana Back Blings. Michonne’s Katana can also be unsheathed and utilized as a pickaxe, or you can equip Daryl’s Knife. Stay sharp if you want to endure.”

Unnecessary to say, the Walking Useless skins be part of the existing batch of festive skins available for Fortnite supporters.