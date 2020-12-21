Fortnite Nutcracker statues – Blustery Bag Procedure Snowdown obstacle SOLVED | Gaming | Entertainment

Fortnite developer Epic Online games has introduced an additional brand new Procedure Snowdown obstacle for the 2020 Christmas celebration.

As component of the Operation Snowdown occasion, gamers can total everyday worries in get to unlock new benefits.

You can unlock the Snowmando Outfit by completing nine unique worries, though the Frost Squad Outfit is readily available when you have completed 12 tasks.

“Using the Island by storm December 18 to January 5, comprehensive Snowmando’s Quests for cost-free Outfits and far more, fly planes by way of the chilly skies, perform fan-favorite LTMs, and delight in the snowy landscapes,” reads the formal event description.

Present-day problem responsibilities players with destroying five unique Nutcracker Statues throughout the map. Complete the new problem and you can expect to unlock the Blustery Again Bling.

“Ruin Nutcracker statues to unlock the Blustery Bag Again Bling,” reads an Epic tweet. “Report to Snowmando to obtain the quest!”

It is really a good reward for what is yet another pretty easy obstacle, provided you know exactly where to appear.

Express Online has marked five of the Nutcracker Statues on the map under, whilst there are even a lot more dotted all over the spot.