Fortnite find the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row: Week 5 obstacle SOLVED | Gaming | Enjoyment

Fortnite developer Epic Video games has produced a new batch of weekly challenges on PS5, PS4, Xbox Sequence X, Xbox One particular, Nintendo Swap, Pc and Android.

The hottest wave of Fortnite problems reward gamers with further XP to amount up the Struggle Move.

This is vital if you want to unlock all of the goods on give, such as the Year 5 skins, no cost V-bucks and additional.

The 7 days 5 worries are an exciting bunch, going away from some of the stale duties this kind of as killing a set number of opponents or landing at certain named spots.

As an alternative, Epic Video games has devised one thing of a treasure hunt, difficult players to dig up Gnomes, collect Gnomes and bury Gnomes from a wide variety of locations.

Yet another challenge jobs players with dealing harm while crouched, though one more issues gamers to deal injury within just ten seconds of re-surfacing from sand.

The only really tedious challenge includes searching via chests or ammo crates – which you’ll almost certainly be executing anyhow.

Last but not least, admirers can generate 20,000 XP by finding the buried Blue Coin in Retail Row. Fortunately, this challenge just isn’t far too tough if you know the place to appear.

Unnecessary to say, your first mission is to established the map marker to Retail Row, which is located in the south-east part of the map.