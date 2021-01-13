Fortnite downtime: How extensive are Fortnite servers down for update 15.20? | Gaming | Enjoyment

A new update is being released now, and that signifies Fortnite servers likely down for routine maintenance. The superior news is that we know exactly when Fortnite routine maintenance is scheduled to go get started, and we have received a tough estimate for when to count on almost everything to go live once again. As regular, through the patching approach, avid gamers will be unable to engage in on PS4, Xbox A person, Laptop, Nintendo Change, Cell, and upcoming-gen consoles. Epic Games hasn’t furnished a great deal on what is currently being planned as part of update 15.20, or how huge the obtain will be. Epic generally warns gamers if a new patch is heading to massive, so it appears to be like this next one should not consider as well extended to download.

Leaked information hint at a brand name new Operate Gun, which can make gamers run quicker when outfitted. This would undoubtedly allow you get up close and personalized with your opponent. The new update is also most likely to include a brand name new Hunter pores and skin. Rumours suggest Predator will join the video game, which certainly ties into the topic of the latest time. In accordance to the early patch notes, update 15.20 will also make many bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. And here’s what we know about the launch time for Fortnite update 15.20: HOW Very long ARE FORTNITE SERVERS DOWN FOR UPDATE 15.20? Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite servers are going down at 9am GMT, or 4am ET, if you stay in the United States. A concept from the Fortnite advancement team confirms: “Battle up close and personalized in our new update.