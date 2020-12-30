Fortnite Crew Inexperienced Arrow pores and skin launch date, launch time, Galaxia past chance WARNING | Gaming | Amusement

Fortnite Crew subscribers are counting down to the release of the Eco-friendly Arrow bundle for January 2021.

The upcoming batch of Fortnite Crew rewards will be obtainable to subscribers on December 31.

Headlined by the launch of the Green Arrow pores and skin, the new rewards will be obtainable with the merchandise shop update at 7pm ET in the US.

This implies that British isles Crew subscribers can obtain the new information at midnight on January 1, 2021.

In addition to the Inexperienced Arrow pores and skin, subscribers will acquire the Tactical Quiver Back Bling and Boxing Glove Pickaxe.

That’s on leading of ongoing Struggle Pass access, as properly as 1,000 V-bucks to shell out in the product store.

“DC’s expert archer, Eco-friendly Arrow, will join the Fortnite Crew,” reads the official Epic Video games description.

“January’s Pack attributes Green Arrow in his legendary seem, encouraged by The CW’s Arrow, as nicely as the Tactical Quiver Back again Bling furthermore Model and Boxing Glove Pickaxe.”

You can examine out the upcoming Fortnite Crew rewards in the tweet down below.