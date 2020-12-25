Former England and Surrey batsman John Edrich has died at the age of 83, the England and Wales Cricket Board has introduced.

he left-handed opener played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 operates at an normal of 43.54.

Edrich, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2000, scored 103 1st-class hundreds of years and was awarded an MBE in 1977.

Really unhappy news now to wake up on Xmas Working day and to be advised that John Edrich has passed absent !! A wonderful person who I was fortunate more than enough to spend some excellent time with…RIP — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) December 25, 2020

Sir Ian Botham wrote on Twitter: “Very unfortunate information today to wake up on Xmas Day and to be instructed that John Edrich has passed absent !!

“A excellent guy who I was lucky enough to expend some top quality time with…RIP”

ECB CEO Tom Harrison said: “With John’s passing, we’ve missing a prolific and fearless batsman – just one of the select few who have scored a lot more than 5,000 operates for England.

“His duels with some of the world’s very best rapidly bowlers have been famous, and it’s a testament to his capacity that his 310 not out in opposition to New Zealand in 1965 remains the fifth optimum Exam score by an English batsman.

“He will be regrettably skipped, and our ideas are with his family members and friends.”

PA