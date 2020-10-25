Former President Obama Bashes Trump's Response to Pandemic in Florida Drive-In Rally – See! (Video)

Former President Barack Obama is criticizing President Donald Trump.

The 59-year old former President of the USA spoke from the present government in a drive-in rally for former president Joe Biden in the Florida International University campus at Biscayne, Fla on Saturday (October 24).

Throughout the rally, Obama stated that Trump obtained ’# & t 8220;unexpectedly protect us#8221; if he still isn’t accepting the “fundamental measures ” to stop himself from becoming coronavirus cancel the breakout, including “the remainder of us need to live with the outcomes. &# 1 8221;

&# 1 8220;Nine months to the particular outbreak, eight months to this particular outbreak, new instances are breaking records. Donald Trump isn’will abruptly protect all people. He is ’t take the fundamental measures to safeguard himself” he explained.

“# & There 8217;s no feeling he’s coming up with a fresh strategy, using a new strategy. He also doesn’t acknowledge there’s a issue. Only this week, he also whined that the pandemic had been making him return to work. If he was operating in the very first place, we would have observed that the problem get this awful. ”

He reacted to Trump‘s current 60 Minutes interview he “reduce brief ” because of supposedly biased inquiries from CBS News’ correspondent Lesley Stahl.

“Song, Miami, when he can not answer a difficult question such as’what do you prefer to do on your next semester,’ then it is up for us to determine he does not receive another word,” Obama stated.

