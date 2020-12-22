Former Playboy Product Victoria Valentino Will come to Rescue in Shooting

Special

Former Playboy design Victoria Valentino did not feel 2 times right after seeing a gunshot target lying in her street … hurrying to action and enjoying nurse until finally paramedics arrived.

Victoria tells TMZ … she was sitting in her Altadena, CA dwelling Sunday afternoon when she heard what sounded like a bunch of brief firecrackers — cops say it was a capturing — and went outdoors to discover a neighbor down on the ground.

VV claims the male experienced gunshot wounds, which includes one particular in his shoulder, and he was turning grey and likely into shock … so she used her expertise as a retired hospice and respiratory nurse, increasing his leg to preserve blood flowing to the heart and brain.

Victoria, the September 1963 Playmate and a Monthly bill Cosby rape accuser and survivor, suggests the gunshot victim’s wife was by his side way too … and they did what they could to retain him serene till paramedics arrived and took more than. She says it truly is just what nurses do.

Sounds like Victoria was a hero … cops say the victim was transported to a clinic and is expected to endure.