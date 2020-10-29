Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dead in 49

Breaking News

Leanza Cornett, who Had Been crowned Miss America at 1993, has died after suffering from traumatic brain injury earlier this Season.

Cornett expired Wednesday, according to a family spokesperson. Although no cause of death has been given, Cornett was hurt during a fall in the home on October 12… that took her experiencing an decompressive craniectomy to cure bleeding and swelling on her mind.

The Miss America Organization affirmed her departure, saying it is devastated with this abrupt loss and profoundly sorry for her nearest and dearest. It includes…”Leanza needed a bright and gorgeous soul and her laugh was contagious.”

Leanza proved to be a familiar face on TV at the middle and late’90therefore — she hosted numerous shows, such as”Entertainment Tonight” at 1994.

The Jacksonville native was crowned Miss Florida at 1992 before winning her Miss America crown the following calendar year. She sang at a Christian music band Named Area Code and played since Ariel from”The Little Mermaid” in Walt Disney World MGM Studios.

After she was Miss America, Leanza employed her stage at the’90so for a major activist for AIDS consciousness… and was frequently seen sporting a rainbow AIDS ribbon to confirm the reason.

She had been 49.

RIP