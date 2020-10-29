Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dead in 49

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the Miss America Organization affirmed the dreadful news that former Miss America Leanza Cornett had passed off. She had been 49 years old.

“Leanza needed a bright and gorgeous soul and her laugh was contagious. We all know she meant a lot to so many, such as you all,” the company’s Facebook announcement . “We’re devastated by this unexpected reduction within our Miss America household and we’re profoundly sorry for her loved ones and close friends because of their loss.”

The company added,”In the present time, we don’t have any additional information about an agency for Leanza and we also request that you please honor her family in this challenging moment.”

An person who ordered a Facebook page referred to as”Leanza’s Circle of Love” also shared with the dreadful news, writing,”I am here to allow you to know Leanza handed this day. She was loved. I really don’t feel like writing lots now; my soul has been broken. Sue.”

NBC News affiliate News 4 Jax at Jacksonville, Fla. reported the pageant queen, who had been crowned Miss America at 1993, died after being hospitalized for a head injury.