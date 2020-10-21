Former Masters champ Scott tests positive for coronavirus

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and hauled from your Zozo Championship in Sherwood on Wednesday, becoming the 2nd high-profile golfer for as many months to achieve that.

Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, tested positive last week in the CJ Cup in Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Scott hasn’t played as the U.S. Open, and the Australian has performed just four times — 2 personalities and 2 FedEx Cup playoff occasions — at the four months as the PGA Tour returned in your COVID-19 shutdown.

“While it is hard news to get — because I actually looked forward to enjoying this week my attention today is on retrieval for the last stretch of this autumn,” Scott said in an announcement.

Scott, that obtained Riviera in February, will be No more. 15 from the entire world. He’s the third player in the very best 20 to get tested positive at the previous 3 weeks. Another was Tony Finau.

Following self-isolating to get 10 times, Scott won’t need to be analyzed for 3 weeks under CDC guidelines that the PGA Tour has embraced.

Scott has been substituted at the 78-person field by Jim Herman.