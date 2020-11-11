Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison Reports Into Jail But Not To Assessing Breonna Taylor

Brett Hankison, the ex officer Engaged with the killing of 26-Year Old Breonna Taylor, Has Been Prosecuted for sexual Attack.
In accordance with The Courier Journal, an attorney called Margo Borders is accusing Hankison of”willfully, intentionally, painfully and sexually assaulted” She says that he gave her a ride home in the Lousivill pub in 2018.
Back June 4,” she composed on Facebook,”He drove me home at uniform, within his conspicuous car, encouraged himself in to my apartment and sexually attacked me while I was respectful.”
She added,”Brett Hankison includes a background of violence, sexual attack, and planting medication evidence on individuals. There were numerous allegations against this guy and reports however, cases fell without a disciplinary actions required.”
On June 9, Borders advised The Courier Journal that he had been”a predator of the worst type.”
The suit alleges she bloodied and at”enormous physical pain” In addition, Borders began he approached her the following day and insisted that they have consensual sexual intercourse.
TMZ alleges Borders”asserts over 10 other anonymous girls have come forward to make announcements regarding Hankison’s alleged misconduct together.”
The Courier Journal additional,”Hankison’s lawyer for the instance could not immediately be contacted for comment. Allegations in a civil lawsuit represent one facet of a narrative and aren’t proof in a court of law”
RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case: Grand Jury Charges Only One Officer With Wanton Endangerment
Following midnight March 13, former officer Brett Hankison, Det. Myles Cosgrove along with Sgt. John Mattingly implemented a botched”no-knock” merit in Taylor’s apartment that she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker.
Thinking that they were apprehended, Walker fired his weapon and gunfire in the officers believed. The 26-year old Taylor had been struck seven days and died. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron maintained the warrant wasn’t a no-knock along with the police declared themselves before entering the flat.
About Sept. 23, a grand jury returned three points of”wanton endangerment” at the first level against Hankinson for shooting into another flat. A 15,000 money bondwas additionally connected to the charges. Both of the other officers, Mattingly and Cosgrove, weren’t charged and stay on the drive. Hankinson was first fired in July.
Attempted murder charges were originally filed from Walker for shooting a shoot at his home when he believed people were breaking . All charges have been dropped in May however Hankinson has just filed a civil suit against Walker, predicting his behaviour”excruciating”
BET was covering every angle of this police killings of both George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks along with other societal justice instances and the subsequent wake and protests. For our ongoing policy, click here.
