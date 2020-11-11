Former LMPD Officer Brett Hankison Reports Into Jail But Not To Assessing Breonna Taylor

Brett Hankison, the ex officer Engaged with the killing of 26-Year Old Breonna Taylor, Has Been Prosecuted for sexual Attack.

In accordance with The Courier Journal, an attorney called Margo Borders is accusing Hankison of”willfully, intentionally, painfully and sexually assaulted” She says that he gave her a ride home in the Lousivill pub in 2018.

Back June 4,” she composed on Facebook,”He drove me home at uniform, within his conspicuous car, encouraged himself in to my apartment and sexually attacked me while I was respectful.”

She added,”Brett Hankison includes a background of violence, sexual attack, and planting medication evidence on individuals. There were numerous allegations against this guy and reports however, cases fell without a disciplinary actions required.”

On June 9, Borders advised The Courier Journal that he had been”a predator of the worst type.”

The suit alleges she bloodied and at”enormous physical pain” In addition, Borders began he approached her the following day and insisted that they have consensual sexual intercourse.

TMZ alleges Borders”asserts over 10 other anonymous girls have come forward to make announcements regarding Hankison’s alleged misconduct together.”

The Courier Journal additional,”Hankison’s lawyer for the instance could not immediately be contacted for comment. Allegations in a civil lawsuit represent one facet of a narrative and aren’t proof in a court of law”

RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case: Grand Jury Charges Only One Officer With Wanton Endangerment

Following midnight March 13, former officer Brett Hankison, Det. Myles Cosgrove along with Sgt. John Mattingly implemented a botched”no-knock” merit in Taylor’s apartment that she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker.