Former Eng Captain Vaughan trends on Twitter again

Cricket News from England as Michael Vaughan comments about Kohli and Williamson; and also mocks Salman Butt for his ‘Match Fixing’.

‘He never scored ODI century, Virat has 70 international tons’: Salman Butt on Vaughan

The Kohli-Williamson comparison

Michael Vaughan has recently compared Indian Captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson. He said in his tweet, that Kane Williamson is certainly a more versatile batsman in modern-day cricket.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Kane Williamson is one of the best across all three formats of the game and certainly matches Virat Kohlihttps://t.co/ARN9v8ZOBG — CricWick (@CricWick) May 15, 2021

And with this opinion, he also added that Indians will pelt stones at him if he says Kohli isn’t the best cricketer.

How Salman Butt got involved?

Former Pakistan Captain Salman Butt expressed his view on Vaughan’s statement.

Defending his opinion of Virat Kohli as the Greatest batsman in modern Cricket, he mocked Vaughan saying Kohli has more centuries in International cricket.

Michael Vaughan didn’t keep quiet. He went up on twitter and mocked Salman Butt referring the 2010 Match fixing incident.

No idea what the headline is … but I seen what Salman has said about me … that’s fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match fixing !!! https://t.co/EkDWuH7Vi4 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 16, 2021

Vaughan said that Salman Butt has the freedom to express his opinion. He added saying that Butt should’ve kept a clear mind before fixing a cricket match which destroyed the image of cricket.

Former Indian Cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who’s also known for his tweets, mocked Vaughan as well. He took the reference of famous Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and said that he loves inserting his finger in every matter.