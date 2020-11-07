Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion capital

KABUL – A bomb attached to the automobile of a former secretary on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV burst early Saturday, killing the journalist and other civilians, Kabul police stated.

The departure of Yama Siawash has been researched as well as also the identity of those other victims wasn’t immediately known, said police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. Nobody has instantly claimed responsibility.

Violence and insanity have risen in Afghanistan lately with an assault last week at Kabul University that murdered 22 individuals, most of those students. The Islamic State affiliate promised that assault in addition to another attack on a instructional establishment on Oct. 24, also from the capital, which murdered 24 individuals.

The explosion in violent strikes comes as government negotiators and the Taliban are still meeting in Qatar to get an end to years of constant warfare in Afghanistan. Both sides have made small improvement.

The discussions were a part of a negotiated arrangement between the USA and the Taliban to let U.S. and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, finishing 19 decades of military involvement.

Based on first reports, Siawash had been close to his house once the bomb attached to his car burst. An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, stated Siawash’s dad and brother would be the first to accomplish the automobile that has been engulfed in flames.

Rafi explained every one of the murdered were within the vehicle.

Siawash has been a former TV presenter who offered political applications in TOLO TV.