Forget about GTA 6 launch day, Rockstar connected to an additional Grand Theft Vehicle rumour | Gaming | Entertainment

Forget the recent GTA 6 release date rumours for the reason that the most recent “leak” suggests that one more Grand Theft Car challenge will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.
For now, this all seems to stem from an Amazon listing graphic that seemingly features GTA IV Full Edition on PS5.
We couldn’t locate the exact listing on the Amazon, with images of the described listing showing up on a number of sites.
And it really should be famous that this latest report demands to be taken with a massive pinch of salt, as there is no way of knowing if this genuine, or aspect of a hoax.
Forbes sums up the newest leak, incorporating: “The rumor appears to stem from a retail “leak” from Amazon which is going close to.
“We see these matters all the time for all types of causes, possibly authentic or photoshopped, and even the genuine types can in some cases arrive from some weird autogenerating algorithm.
“So no, I do not consider that’s a genuine or trustworthy leak. It is a lot more of an opportunity to take into consideration the truth that yes, this does appear to be like a little something that could transpire.”
It is attention-grabbing to note that this “new” listing arrives with artwork and a comprehensive description, as effectively as a rate tag.
Most Amazon leaks appear as just a placeholder, earning this a person very distinct from many others in the earlier.
Followers have been conversing about GTA IV on PS5 this 7 days due to the fact the leak surfaced, and some are heading to wait around for far more information.
Just one user posted on the internet: “The likelihood of leaks like this where by all we got is a screenshot of webstore website page currently being faux is 99%. If it was true the initial individual who identified it would have shared the url for other people to see before it obtained taken down.
“All these Rockstar remaster leaks are almost certainly faux but Rockstar has a person of the greatest again catalogues of hits of any Developer/Publisher.
“They could remaster very considerably anything from their back again catalogue, and it would probably sell massively, question why they have not, they set most of it on phones on IOS.”
Rockstar Online games has primarily been linked to an array of diverse GTA 6 speculation, largely connected to the setting of the new match, and when it could be released.
The only downside to all this is that the newest information from resources suggests that GTA 6 is however a long time absent from launch.
And except things adjust, the Grand Theft Automobile VI launch date is not anticipated to be declared right up until the 2nd half of 2021.
And even just after that, the recreation may possibly not strike shelves until finally 2022, creating for the longest wait around yet for a Grand Theft Auto activity.
Filling that hole will be a future-gen model of GTA 5, as effectively as various expansions for GTA On line.
And if this rumour ended up to be thought, there would also be a new edition of GTA IV to acquire on PS5 and Xbox Sequence X.