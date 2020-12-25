Food stuff for London Now: Chelsea player Reece James assists Felix Job deliver foods for Xmas

The Chelsea rightback joined our charity partner’s founder Justin Byam Shaw in a Felix Project van to choose up luxurious food stuff and substances from Fortnum & Mason to produce to homeless shelters.

The legendary London grocer handed around heat soups, fresh new vegetables, mince pies, sandwiches and substances for a full Christmas dinner.

One doorwoman, dressed in the common Fortnum’s pink fit, joked “these really ain’t light” as she served to have 1000’s of lbs worth of merchandise into the van.

Mr James and Mr Byam Shaw then drove to two homeless shelters in central London to supply the foods for their Christmas dinners.

The initially, Glass Doorway in Victoria, had its personnel lined up outside the house to greet the delivery. Its founder explained that all 44 beds in the hostel have been loaded on this particularly tough Christmas.

The Operations Supervisor at Glass Doorway stated: “Support from The Felix Job this winter has been a must have. They have been our principal food supplier to our new hostel assistance in the course of this period of time, giving around 6,000 foods to our company, which addresses all around 70% of the complete food items demands inside of this job.

“When a person being with Glass Door no more time has to think about exactly where their following meal is coming from, they can emphasis on using the functional techniques required to move over and above homelessness.”

A single of the charity’s founders, Bruce Marquart, stated: “We are combating two wars at the similar time. A single in opposition to homelessness and one against this terrible virus.”

A visitor staying at Glass Doorway said: “[The] food items is incredible, delicious and new. I experience blessed having tonight’s food in spite of the latest pandemic limits. I am still ready to appreciate this fantastic meal.”

The England footballer then drove on to Seem Forward hostel in Vauxhall, exactly where he handed above the relaxation of the Xmas trimmings, cakes and new veggies – gratefully recognized by the hostel’s night time supervisor.

Mr Byam Shaw claimed: “Just 4 years back, we used Xmas Eve driving throughout London in our only Felix Job van. Now we have 27 vans and 1,000 volunteers driving across the total of London redistributing surplus meals to individuals who poorly will need it.

“I’m quite grateful to spokespeople like Reece James who assist us unfold the term that so substantially still demands to be accomplished and we want support to do it. “

Yet another organisation that has donated a enormous total of fresh foods to The Felix Undertaking and the Night Standard’s Xmas appeal is Lazeez Tapas.

The Mayfair Lebanese cafe has supported the Felix Task for five yrs, and final evening gave 500 meals of rice and vegetable curry to be dispersed to the homeless, refugees and having difficulties family members.

Its founder Emilio Malik explained: “We can all make a change if we attempt and make a transform by supplying foods to tackle the worries we confront in these tough occasions.”

Mr James mentioned: “It was great to spend Christmas Eve volunteering with The Felix Challenge and Evening Normal. This has been a hard year and at Xmas I want to use my system to aid those people who have experienced most.”

“The smiles I observed on the faces of the charities’ purchasers at the contemporary food from Fortnum’s manufactured it all worth it.”

