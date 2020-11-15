Foo Fighters to Perform Virtual Ticketed Show to Assist Live Music Biz

The Foo Fighters Will Be the Hottest big-name Action to Assist the crumbling live Audio Sector — the Men are about to Wear a Digital Display… and the Cost of a ticket Is Well worth its weight in gold for Several People hurting .

Dave Grohl along with his bandmates are doing live Saturday in your Roxy in Hollywood — and as you will not have the ability to combine them in man… you could observe them in the TV set at home for a very low cost of only $15, that provides you exclusive accessibility to this romantic set.

Waiting to receive your consent to automatically load up the Instagram Media.

In case you’re trying to find a reason to tune besides grabbing a ill band rock out — here is one… portion of the profits gathered here are likely into an org called the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, that collects money for musicians, stagehands, areas, along with other music business employees who have taken a hard hit in this outbreak, together with many being from work.

Truth is, lots of these guys and gals have been in dire straits these days… and they could use any help that they could get, particularly because these new stimulation tests are still stall out at D.C.

Input the Foo Fighters, as well as that a TON of different musicians and bands who have awakened and lent their talents for the cause. You may have recently heard of a multi-day digital festival named Save Our Stages, that saw performances out of Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Dave Matthews, Dillon Francis, The Roots, YG, Reba McEntire and even… yes, the Foo Fighters (again).

Even the simple fact that the boys ‘ are back for another dose only shows just how much they really care about that — as far as we speak about restaurants, films and other sectors being influenced within this emergency… music is most frequently forgotten.

Sweet Relief is just one of the looking to give a hand… plus they are also taking contributions out of Saturday’s display — which begins in 5 PM PT, and also may be obtained under .