Foo Fighters share new single ‘No Son Of Mine’ and unveil album tracklist

Foo Fighters have shared the second one from their forthcoming new album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ – listen to ‘No Son Of Mine’ beneath.

The ear-ringing new monitor – which follows ‘Shame Shame’, the to start with preview of the band’s 10th studio album – was teased before in the week when the band shared a snippet on social media, accompanied by the caption: “New year. New audio.”

Drawing on common Foo Fighters influences, ‘No Son Of Mine’ functions nods to Queen‘s ‘Stone Chilly Crazy’ and Ace of Spades-period Motörhead.

“This is the kind of tune that just resides in all of us and if it tends to make sense at the time, we permit it out,” frontman Dave Grohl mentioned of the keep track of. “Lyrically it is intended to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, individuals that are guilty of committing the crimes they are supposedly from.”

Listen to the new Foo Fighters’ observe under:

Grohl accompanied the launch with a handwritten information for the band’s lovers.

“It was just about particularly a yr ago that we finished recording our “new” report ‘Medicine At Midnight’, with a massive planet tour planned that would have taken us all over the globe celebrating our 25th anniversary as a band,” the letter begins.

“But, well…. you know…… so, we waited. And waited. And waited. Right until we lastly understood that our tunes is created to be listened to, no matter if it’s in a pageant discipline with 50,000 of our closest buddies, or by itself in your dwelling area on a Saturday night with a rigid cocktail. So, the hold out is more than.

“As we say goodbye (fuck you) to 2020, and flip the calendar website page to 2021, let’s ring in the New 12 months with a new rocker, ‘No Son Of Mine’.”

The letter concludes: “Pour a consume, switch it up, shut your eyes and consider that competition subject blowing up to this. Simply because it fucking will. Joyful New Yr.”

In addition to the new monitor, Foo Fighters have also shared the tracklisting for ‘Medicine At Midnight’, alongside with a pre-buy backlink for the album.

Manufactured by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, the nine-observe, 37-minute LP was engineered by Darrell Thorp and blended by Mark “Spike” Stent – see the keep track of list beneath.

‘Making A Fire’‘Shame Shame’‘Cloudspotter’‘Waiting On A War’‘Medicine At Midnight’‘No Son Of Mine’‘Holding Poison’‘Chasing Birds’‘Love Dies Young’

Due out February 5, 2021, you can pre-purchase ‘Medicine At Midnight’ here.

Talking to NME in advance of its launch, Grohl reported of the new album: “Since it is our 10th record and 25th anniversary, we made a decision many years ago that we needed to do anything that sounded clean.

“We’ve built some many different sorts of album, we’ve accomplished acoustic factors, we’ve accomplished punk-rock matters, mid-tempo Americana style of factors. We have a large amount of albums to slide back again on, so you just have to go with our gut sensation and I assumed as a substitute of generating some mellow grownup album, I imagined ‘Fuck that, let’s make a celebration album’.”

He added: “A good deal of our favourite data have these big grooves and riffs. I dislike to get in touch with it a funk or dance record, but it’s a lot more energetic in a great deal of methods than something we have at any time done and it was really built to be that Saturday night occasion album.

“It was published and sequenced in a way that you put on, and 9 tunes later you will just place it on again. Y’know, tracks like ‘Making A Fire’. To me that is rooted in Sly & The Family members Stone grooves, but amplified in the way that the Foo Fighters do it.”

