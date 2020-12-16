Foo Fighters release vacation include of Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Rudolph Run’

Foo Fighters have dropped their possess raucous deal with of Chuck Berry’s Christmas traditional, ‘Run Rudolph Run’.

Unveiled nowadays (December 16), the rockers performed the music as aspect of the closing instalment of Amazon Music’s a few-portion concert collection Holiday getaway Performs, hosted by rapper Lil Nas X.

In addition to ‘Run Rudolph Run’, the Fooeys also played some of their greatest hits, such as ‘Learn To Fly’, ‘Times Like These’ and ‘Best Of You’, as well as their newest solitary ‘Shame Shame’.

Run Operate Rudolph now on @amazonmusic! https://t.co/m7EgqPIb3y#HappyHolidays #MerryChristmas

Normal of the Foo Fighters’ manufacturer of rock’n’roll, this rendition of ‘Run Rudolph Run’ packs an almighty punch, the track running rampant by way of beloved lyrics shipped by Dave Grohl‘s unmistakeable voice, fiery riffs and a generous assisting of relentless drumming.

Hear underneath:

Holiday break cheer runs rampant at camp Foo Fighters it seems, with Grohl getting teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin to include Beastie Boys‘ ‘Sabotage’ as portion of a new Hanukkah music sequence.

In spite of Grohl not being Jewish, the pair have protected 8 music by Jewish artists – a person for each working day of the holiday getaway – shelling out homage to Drake‘s ‘Hotline Bling’, Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’, Peaches’ ‘Fuck The Discomfort Away’, Bob Dylan’s ‘Rainy Working day Ladies #12 & 35’ and Elastica’s ‘Connection’.