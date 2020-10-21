Foo Fighters, Beck and much more to pay tribute to Tom Petty at livestream concert

Foo Fighters and Beck will probably be one of many of musicians paying tribute to the late Tom Petty throughout a livestream concert series to occur this week.

The Tom Petty Birthday Bash will kick off this Friday October 23, indicating what could have become the artist’s 70past birthday. The very first yearly Tom Petty Birthday Bash happened in 2017 at Petty’s Creator of Gainsville, Florida.

in addition to Foo Fighters and Beck, the exceptional five-hour livestream will contain performances from Jackson Browne, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile along with Norah Jones amongst many others.

Featured particular guests will also be set to show during the livestream, such as Stevie Nicks, Post Malone, Lenny Kravitz, The Killers, The Raconteurs and much more.

The livestream will kick off October 23 in 11pm GMT (7PM Eastern Time).

Lately, Petty’s estate issued a new record,’Wildflowers & All The Rest’, that comprised formerly unheard, presentation and remastered tracks such as’There Goes Angela (Fantasy Off )’,’You Don’t Know How It Feels’ and’Confusion Wheel’.

In their summary of’Wildflowers & All The Rest’,” NME called the launch”similar to a’missing’ record from itself compared to a typical reissue”.

“From the beginning, it is apparent this is not some posthumous dig about in a bucket of older offcuts in a try to bleed some cash from devoted fans, but instead a slick and satisfying fulfilment of one of Petty’s long standing fantasies.”