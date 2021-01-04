Following James Bond: Regé-Jean Web site odds SLASHED – Bridgerton star ‘now firmly a frontrunner’ | Films | Leisure

Netflix’s new time period drama Bridgerton has been having the environment by storm around Christmas and New Calendar year. None much more so than Duke of Hastings star Regé-Jean Web site who enthusiasts on social media have been contacting on to be the following James Bond. The 31-yr-previous British-Zimbabwean had odds of 40-1 at Ladbrokes but individuals have since been slashed down to 16-1.

This signifies the bookmakers have Page with far better odds of having up the Licence to Kill right after Daniel Craig than Jamie Bell, Michael Fassbender and even Chris Hemsworth. A Ladbrokes spokesman said: “Regé-Jean Web site has shot up the betting and is now firmly deemed a frontrunner in the race to change Daniel Craig as 007.” Just forward of the Bridgerton hunk is Jack Lowden on 8-1, Richard Madden at 7-1 and Sam Heughan on 6-1. When organization frontrunners remain Idris Elba on 4-1, James Norton at 9-4 and the at any time-common favourite Tom Hardy with odds of 7-4. Examine A lot more: Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page BACKED for new 007 by Bridgerton followers

Of training course, it is worth pointing out that No Time To Die is nevertheless however to release, with Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson reiterating all their target is on Daniel Craig’s remaining outing proper now. However, with the 25th 007 mission owning been delayed a calendar year owing to the pandemic, for all followers know EON Productions could be creating options for the upcoming Bond driving the scenes. In simple fact, 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the beloved film franchise, so that would be the best timing to declared Craig’s successor. Definitely, it looks like Regé-Jean Site would be keen to be the to start with BAME Bond, what with his at this time pinned tweet which include a attainable cryptic 007 reference.

To start with, Webpage is 31-many years-old, so by the time the star could be solid he’d be heading towards his mid-thirties, which was about Craig’s age in On line casino Royale. Next, he’s tall, very handsome and has revealed from Bridgerton that he can participate in marginally posh with a trace of mystery about him just like 007 himself. Thirdly, even though there have been phone calls in the latest many years for a feminine Bond, Broccoli has created it obvious a number of instances that Ian Fleming’s character is and will continue being male. Having said that, the producers are open to auditioning actors of any color. And with the previous 6 official Bonds being white, now would be the great time to introduce the initially BAME incarnation of the spy.